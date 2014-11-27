LJUBLJANA Nov 27 Bad loans in Slovenian banks, which almost forced the country into an international bailout last year, rose to 15.7 percent of all loans in September from 14.8 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said on Thursday.

The loans, whose repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more, reached 6.2 billion euros in September or almost 18 percent of the country's GDP, up from 5.9 billion a month earlier.

Last year the government poured more than 3 billion euros of its own funds into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a large burden of bad loans and enable the country to avoid a bailout.

In spite of that, two of the banks that were bailed out last year, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova KBM, narrowly failed the ECB stress test in October but said they would cover the capital shortfall revealed by the test from their 2014 profits.

According to the Bank of Slovenia, the country's banks had a joint net profit of 108.2 million euros in the first nine months, compared to a loss of one billion euros in the same period of 2013.

The amount of loans to businesses, households and the state fell by 20.1 percent in the first nine months as banks became more conservative when extending loans.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday the banks' credit activity would only pick up once Slovenia's economy was back on a growth track and urged the government to boost investment.

"GDP growth always precedes credit growth," Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB's governing council, told a banking conference.

Slovenia expect GDP growth of at least 2 percent this year, boosted by higher exports, after two consecutive years of recession. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Toby Chopra)