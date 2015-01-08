LJUBLJANA Jan 8 Slovenian banking sector, which was bailed out by the state in December 2013, posted a joint net loss of 11.1 million euros in the first eleven months of 2014 but managed to reduce the amount of bad loans in October, the Bank of Slovenia said on Thursday.

The central bank revealed in its monthly publication that the banks cut the amount of bad loans to 5.1 billion euros in October, which represents 13.2 percent of all loans, down from 6.2 billion euros in September.

The loss compares to a joint net profit of 108.2 million euros that local banks made in the first three quarters of 2014 and a loss of 1.1 billion euros that the banks had in the first 11 months of 2013.

In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state owned, in order to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and enable the country to avoid a bailout.

On Tuesday the central bank said banks might have to make additional provisions for bad loans amid high indebtedness of local companies and urged the banks to take a more active role in resolving bad loans.

It also warned that lower interest rate margins could significantly hurt banks' income.

Over the past decades Slovenia has refused to sell its major banks so the government controls more than half of the local banking sector. It hopes to privatise the country's second largest bank, Nova KBM, in the first quarter of this year. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)