By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Jan 9 The amount of credit being
granted by Slovenia's banks is still falling a year after they
were bailed out by the state, data showed on Friday, with
significant numbers of customers defaulting on existing loans.
In the 11 months to November, loans fell 19.6 percent
compared with the same period of 2013, the government's
macroeconomic institute said.
Total loans to companies, households and the state amounted
to 23.7 billion euros ($28 billion) - extending a steady decline
in credit activity over the past four years. At the end of 2010,
three years after Slovenia joined the euro zone, loans totalled
33.5 billion euros.
Data for 2014 was skewed by the events of December 2013,
when a large stock of bad loans was transferred to a 'bad bank'
set up by the government as part of a 3.3-billion-euro bailout
of the country's mostly state-owned banking sector.
The institute said the latest data showed loans to companies
and households were still falling, though at a significantly
slower rate than last year, while levels of loans to the state
were up.
The 2013 rescue was prompted by the high level of bad loans
in the banking system.
According to the Bank of Slovenia, bad loans stood at 5.1
billion euros, or 13.2 percent of all loans, in October, well
down from September's 15.7 percent.
That decrease is one of several signals that lending
activity might pick up during 2015.
Export-dependent Slovenia's sales abroad rose 7.9 percent
year-on-year in November, the statistics office said on Friday,
and last month the institute raised its economic growth forecast
for 2015 to 2 percent from to 1.6 percent.
Slovenia's economy grew about 2.5 percent in 2014 following
two years of recession.
($1 = 0.8462 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)