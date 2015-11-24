By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Nov 24 Slovenian loan repayments
delayed by 90 days or more fell by 630 million euros in the
first nine months of 2015 from about 4.4 billion euros at the
end of 2014, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.
It also said non-performing loans which include repayment
delays of at least 90 days plus loans that have only a small
possibility of being repaid, represent some 5.5 billion euros or
20 percent of all loans, according to a newly-established
European Banking Authority standard.
"The problem of bad loans is being resolved, bad loans are
being reduced ... but the process of reducing the amount of bad
loans is expected to continue for at least another five years,"
Vice Governor Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo told a news
conference.
She pointed out that Slovenian banks have sufficient capital
at present in spite of a relatively high amount of bad loans.
The central bank added 80 percent of those loans have already
been covered by provisions.
In 2013 large amount of bad loans in mostly state-owned
local banks almost pushed Slovenia into an international
bailout.
In December 2013 the government poured more than 3 billion
euros into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under bad
loans. In this way it also enabled the country to avoid a
bailout.
Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major banks over the
past decades so the government still controls about 50 percent
of the country's banking sector.
In June the government sold Slovenia's third largest bank
Nova KBM (NKBM) to U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management
, while further sales of state banks are planned in the
coming years.
(Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)