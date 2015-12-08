LJUBLJANA Dec 8 Corporate bank lending in
Slovenia fell further in the first 10 months of 2015 despite the
passage of almost two years since a major bank overhaul that
enabled the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.
The amount of loans to companies and non-financial
institutions dropped by 1.1 billion euros in the January-October
period to 11.2 billion euros ($12.16 billion), the government's
macroeconomic institute UMAR said in a report on Tuesday.
"The amount of loans to companies and non-financial
institutions fell by almost 20 percent more in the first 10
months (of 2015) than in the same period last year," UMAR said.
The amount of bank loans to households increased over the
same period by about 110 million euros to 8.9 billion euros.
Lending has fallen mainly because banks have imposed
stricter criteria for companies seeking to obtain loans.
In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent
them from collapsing under a ponderous pile of bad loans.
Banks also transferred a large portion of their bad loans to
the state-owned bad bank BAMC in 2013 but, according to the
latest Bank of Slovenia figures, bad loans with repayment
delayed by at least 90 days still amounted to about 4 billion
euros at the end of September, or 11.1 percent of all loans.
Since Slovenia's independence from then-federal Yugoslavia
in 1991, successive governments have been reluctant to sell off
major banks, believing this necessary to preserve its economic
sovereignty. About 50 percent of the banking sector in the now
European Union member country remains state-owned.
But in 2013 the government committed to privatising most
banks in the coming years in exchange for getting European
Commission approval to grant state aid to lending institutions.
In June Slovenia's third largest bank Nova KBM was sold to
U.S. investment fund Apollo, while the sale of
Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is due to
start next year.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)