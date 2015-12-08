LJUBLJANA Dec 8 Corporate bank lending in Slovenia fell further in the first 10 months of 2015 despite the passage of almost two years since a major bank overhaul that enabled the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

The amount of loans to companies and non-financial institutions dropped by 1.1 billion euros in the January-October period to 11.2 billion euros ($12.16 billion), the government's macroeconomic institute UMAR said in a report on Tuesday.

"The amount of loans to companies and non-financial institutions fell by almost 20 percent more in the first 10 months (of 2015) than in the same period last year," UMAR said.

The amount of bank loans to households increased over the same period by about 110 million euros to 8.9 billion euros.

Lending has fallen mainly because banks have imposed stricter criteria for companies seeking to obtain loans.

In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a ponderous pile of bad loans.

Banks also transferred a large portion of their bad loans to the state-owned bad bank BAMC in 2013 but, according to the latest Bank of Slovenia figures, bad loans with repayment delayed by at least 90 days still amounted to about 4 billion euros at the end of September, or 11.1 percent of all loans.

Since Slovenia's independence from then-federal Yugoslavia in 1991, successive governments have been reluctant to sell off major banks, believing this necessary to preserve its economic sovereignty. About 50 percent of the banking sector in the now European Union member country remains state-owned.

But in 2013 the government committed to privatising most banks in the coming years in exchange for getting European Commission approval to grant state aid to lending institutions.

In June Slovenia's third largest bank Nova KBM was sold to U.S. investment fund Apollo, while the sale of Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) is due to start next year. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Heinrich)