* Banks post joint 2015 profit of 152 mln euros
* Bad loans fall to 9.9 pct of all loans in Dec
* Balance sheet assets down by 3.4 pct in 2015
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Feb 23 Slovenian banks, which almost
pushed the country into an international bailout in 2013,
returned to profit in 2015 after five years of losses, the Bank
of Slovenia said on Tuesday.
Slovenia's largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM
and Abanka, were all rescued, costing the state over 3 billion
euros. But along with the rest of the sector, the trio posted a
joint net profit of 152 million euros ($167 million) in 2015,
partly due to lower bad loans.
After narrowly avoiding its own bailout, Slovenia's credit
ratings have since improved and its borrowing costs fallen
sharply. Earlier this month it sold treasury bills at yields
below zero for the first time in its history.
The credit activity of Slovenian banks has been falling
since several of them almost collapsed under bad loans.
The central bank said bank loans to non-financial corporate
sector fell by 10 percent year-on-year in December, adding the
size of new provisions for bad loans at the end of 2015 was
"significantly smaller" than in the previous years.
The banks reduced loans with repayments delayed by 90 days
or more to 9.9 percent of all loans in December, down from 10.3
percent a month before and 11.9 percent in December 2014.
"In the year 2015 the balance sheet assets of the Slovenian
banking system fell by 1.3 billion euros or by 3.4 percent," the
central bank said after its regular board meeting.
The central bank also said Slovenia managed to reduce 2015
budget deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP as planned, from 4.9
percent in 2014, while public debt rose to 83.5 percent of GDP
in 2015 from 80.9 percent a year before.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
