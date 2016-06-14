LJUBLJANA, June 14 Slovenia's parliament passed a law on bank bail-in rules on Tuesday that aims to reduce the costs to taxpayers of rescuing ailing banks, in line with the European Commission's demands.

The law, which was passed by 49 votes to three against, obliges bank owners and creditors to cover losses in troubled banks instead of the state as was the case so far.

Depositors with deposits of up to 100,000 euros in a troubled bank remain exempt from covering losses as those deposits remain guaranteed by the EU Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

The law was passed after the European Commission in April rebuked Slovenia for not having fully applied EU rules to reduce taxpayers' costs in bank rescues and thus delaying the completion of the euro zone banking union project.

According to the law, each bank rescue plan will be prepared and overseen by the Bank of Slovenia.

Slovenia established a bank rescue fund last year which will also cover bank losses if needed and is managed by the central bank. By April local banks had paid a total of 191 million euros into the fund, which will be operational till the end of 2024.

So far no lender has had to resort to the fund.

In 2013 the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros of taxpayers' money into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. In that way Slovenia also managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

Since then the banks have managed to reduce sharply the amount of bad loans. They stood at 2.8 billion euros, or 8.2 percent of all loans, at the end of March, according to the central bank report. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Gareth Jones)