LJUBLJANA, June 20 Slovenian banks made a joint net profit of 171.2 million euros ($194 million) in the first four months of 2016, up 55 percent from the same period last year, the Bank of Slovenia reported on Monday.

Profits rose mainly due to lower provisions for bad loans, which fell to 2.7 billion euros or 8 percent of all loans at the end of April, down from 8.2 percent at the end of March and 9.9 percent in December 2015.

Banks' balance sheet assets fell by 3 percent year-on-year to 36.8 billion euros while total loans were down by 6.1 percent year-on-year. Loans to non-financial companies decreased by 11.3 percent with loans to households up by 1 percent.

"Household real estate loans rose by 2 percent year-on-year in April while consumer loans grew for the first time in April after falling for several years," the central bank said in its monthly report.

In 2013, almost a fifth of all loans had soured and the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks to stop them from collapsing, narrowly avoiding having to seek an international bailout.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday increased Slovenia's sovereign credit rating to A from A-, saying that credit conditions "will gradually ease as the health of the banking and corporate sectors improves over time".

The government has committed to selling most banks and plans a public share offer of the largest, state-owned NLB, later this year. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)