LJUBLJANA, July 12 The combined profit of
Slovenia's banks jumped by more than 75 percent in the first
five months of 2016, mainly because of a drop in provisions for
bad loans and lower operating costs, the country's central bank
said in a monthly report on Tuesday.
The figures take in all banks in the country, including a
number of foreign lenders, though about half of the sector
remains under state control as successive governments have
resisted privatisation.
Combined net profit rose to 222.8 million euros ($247
million) from 126.2 million euros in the same period last year,
the report said.
Lending was down 6.1 percent year on year in May, with loans
to non-financial companies droping by 11.4 percent while there
was a 1.1 percent increase in lending to households.
"Credit activity of banks remains negative ... the shrinking
of loans to companies can be attributed mainly to lack of credit
demand," the central bank said.
The level of loans on which repayments are more than 90 days
overdue amounted to 2.7 billion euros in May. That represented 8
percent of all loans, unchanged from April.
In 2013 the previous government narrowly avoided an
international bailout by pouring more than 3 billion euros into
mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under
bad debt that represented almost a fifth of all loans.
By December last year, that bad loan ratio had improved to
9.9 percent.
State-owned NLB and Abanka are the largest banks in
Slovenia, followed by NKBM, which was bought last year by U.S.
investment firm Apollo Global Management.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)