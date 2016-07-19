LJUBLJANA, July 19 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond fell to a 16-month low of 0.826 percent on Tuesday after the EU's top court ruled that junior creditors and investors need not necessarily suffer losses before a bank is rescued.

The yield fell from 0.850 percent on Monday and was at the lowest level since March 17, 2015 by 0958 GMT , according to Reuters data. Analysts said the yield was likely to fall further in coming days.

(Reporting By Marja Novak)