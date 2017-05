LJUBLJANA, Sept 22 Slovenian banks in July reduced their loans with payment delayed by 90 days or more to 2.4 billion euros or 7.3 percent of all loans, down from 8 percent a month earlier, the Bank of Slovenia said on Thursday.

Their joint net profit for the first seven months of the year rose to 271 million euros from 153 million a year earlier.

Their loans to non-financial firms were down 10.4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)