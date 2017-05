LJUBLJANA Feb 21 Slovenian banks had a joint net profit of 344.3 million euros in 2016, up from 115.3 million, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

Loans to the non-banking sector rose by 4.2 percent in December while for the whole of 2016 they were up 1.3 percent, it said. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)