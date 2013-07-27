By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 27 Slovenia, struggling to avoid
a bailout, will start transferring banks' bad loans to its newly
established "bad bank" by Sept. 30, three months after initially
planned, a document published on the government website said.
The government had hoped to start transferring bad loans by
the end of June but the process was delayed pending European
Commission approval.
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are burdened by some 7
billion euros ($9.3 billion) of bad loans, equals to a fifth of
the economy, and are at the heart of a speculation that the
country could be forced to ask for a bailout within a year.
The government plans to transfer about a half of those loans
to the bad bank, aiming to overhaul the banking sector and
enable bank privatisation.
But the European Commission had said it would approve the
transfers only after external "stress tests" of the troubled
bank are completed.
The government initially expected the stress test of the
country's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), to be
completed in the middle of July, but Finance Minister Uros Cufer
said last week the tests will take longer, giving no deadline.
An official of the Company for Management of Bank Claims
(DUTB), official name of the bad bank, told Reuters on Monday
DUTB still hoped the delayed ring-fencing of most bad loans will
be completed by the end of the year.
Slovenia was the fastest-growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports.
President Borut Pahor said on Thursday Slovenia would be
able to solve its financial problems by itself without
international help, but he acknowledged overhauling the banking
system was an urgent task for the government.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
