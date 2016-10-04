LJUBLJANA Oct 4 Slovenia's short-term borrowing
costs fell further into negative territory on Tuesday when it
sold 49 million euros ($55 million) of treasury bills, close to
the initial target of 50 million euros, the finance ministry
said in an auction report.
It sold 28 million euros of 18-month bills at a yield of
-0.19 percent versus -0.05 percent at the previous auction of
such bills in April.
It also sold 21 million euros of 12-month bills at a yield
of -0.25 percent, down from -0.20 percent in September. Total
demand reached 242 million euros.
Analysts said yields fell mainly due to the expansive
monetary policy of the European Central Bank. No further
treasury bill auctions are planned for this year.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)