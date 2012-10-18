LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia (Baa2/A/A-) has set initial price thoughts on its upcoming 10-year US dollar bond at a yield of low 6%, said banks managing the deal.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan will complete an investor roadshow in London with Slovenia on Friday, and immediately open books on the new issue, said lead banks.

The size of the issue is as yet unknown, but Finance Minister Janez Sustersic told Reuters in September that the country planned to issue a USD1.5bn bond.

The deal would be Slovenia's first in the US dollar market, and comes after having failed to issue in euros earlier this year. The eurozone member is struggling with a banking crisis and striving to stave off an official bailout. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)