BRIEF-Shanghai Shimao gets approval to issue 4 bln yuan commercial paper
* Says it gets approval to issue 4.0 billion yuan ($587.87 million) commercial paper
LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia (Baa2/A/A-) has set final guidance on its 10-year USD2.25bn Eurobond at 5.75% (+/- 5bps) with orderbooks subject globally, said banks managing the deal.
The new deal will price this afternoon via BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)
COLOMBO, June 5 Sri Lankan shares fell in thin trade on Monday on profit-booking in banking stocks while investors assessed the impact of recent deadly floods on exchange rate and inflation.