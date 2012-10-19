(Adds context, outstanding bonds)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is set to
raise USD2.25bn through the sale of a 10-year Eurobond on
Friday, easing concerns that the country would have to seek
official sector aid.
Burdened by debt-ridden state-owned banks, Slovenia has been
trying to keep a lid on a budget deficit that soared to 6.4% of
GDP in 2011.
The eurozone sovereign, rated Baa2/A/A-, failed to issue in
euros earlier in the year as its 10-year bonds spiked to around
7%. The country instead turned to the US dollar markets to tap
into yield-hungry emerging markets investors, as EUR1.5bn of
bond redemptions rapidly approached in 2013.
Benefiting from a strong rally in peripheral eurozone debt
markets heading into the sale, Slovenia is to price its debut
dollar bond inside its euro curve, a feat many investors thought
would prove very difficult.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan have set final
guidance of the new dollar bond at 5.75% area (+/- 5bps), and
are scheduled to price the deal on Friday afternoon.
The deal was originally marketed at a yield of low 6%, and
then revised on Thursday evening to 5.875%, said leads.
On Wednesday, before the new dollar bond issue was
announced, Slovenia's 4.375% EUR1.5bn January 2021 note was
trading at 5.74%. It is currently trading at 5.62%, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)