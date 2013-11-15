(Adds finmin confirmation, purchase price)
By John Geddie and Marja Novak
LONDON/LJUBLJANA Nov 15 The Republic of
Slovenia, has raised 1.5 billion euros through a private
placement of three-year notes, as it continues to struggle to
recapitalise its banks and avoid a bailout, Slovenia's finance
ministry confirmed on Friday.
The ministry said the bond with a yield of 4.7 percent was
issued at a price of 99.604 percent with JP Morgan acting as
sole arranger.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, issued the notes to a
single investor, two sources close to discussions told IFR. The
ministry did not reveal the buyer.
Slovenia's economy remains stuck in recession and banks are
burdened by almost 8 billion euros in bad loans, equivalent to
more than a fifth of national output.
The country is still awaiting the results of bank stress
tests which are due later this month, and has earmarked EUR1.2bn
for the recapitalisation although the real cost may prove far
higher.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marja Novak; editing by Alex
Chambers and Sudip Roy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)