* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Slovenia has hired banks ahead of a potential international bond offering denominated in US dollars, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to arrange a series of meetings with fixed-income investors beginning on January 21.
A benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: