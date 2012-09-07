LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Slovenia's planned debut in the US
dollar market looks like a last-ditch effort to win over
international investors before it is forced to seek official
sector aid for its debt-ridden, state-owned lenders, bankers
said.
The troubled eurozone member is desperate to issue an
international bond as it attempts to get a handle on a budget
deficit that soared to 6.4% of GDP in 2011.
After failing to issue in its own currency earlier in the
year, it's a sign of Slovenia's diminished status that it is now
going after yield-hungry emerging markets investors expected to
demand over 7% for a slated 10-year issue in the coming months.
"They are trying to exhaust all options," said one banker
strongly linked to the investor roadshow for the upcoming US
dollar trade.
"Slovenia hasn't been able to access the long term debt
markets at all this year and is facing a critical funding gap,"
he added.
Slovenia's largely-domestic T-Bill programme should be
enough to refinance the remaining EUR355m of redemptions until
year end, although its banks are reported to be reaching
saturation point with the paper. In 2013, the country has
EUR1.5bn of redemptions to tackle before it can even begin to
chip away at other expenditures.
Slovenia has only issued in euros since it adopted the
currency in 2007. Bankers have in the past tried to encourage
the country to develop a track record in dollars but Slovenia
always resisted. Now they have no choice.
Unfamiliar
Emerging markets investors could be amenable to buying the
sovereign's debt but it will not be a straightforward process.
Most are unfamiliar with the credit and will require details
about the government's reform plans, economic fundamentals and
crucially the outlook for the banking sector.
They will also want to know why Slovenia's traditional
investor base has walked away.
But despite its woes, yield-driven fund managers told IFR
that they would consider buying a Slovenia dollar bond if the
price was attractive. "If they pay up they will get something
through," said one investor, adding that emerging markets
investors have plenty of experience of buying credits with
difficult economic and political conditions.
What the price would be remains to be seen but as all
Slovenia's long-dated euro bonds are trading with a 7% handle,
US dollar investors will demand a premium over that level.
Some financiers are sceptical that Slovenia can afford to
issue at those levels so may be forced to consider a more
short-dated trade.
"If they are targeting a 10-year trade they would have pay a
premium to their euro-denominated bonds which yield around 7%.
It would be much more feasible to do something in a shorter
maturity," said Sohail Malik, portfolio manager at asset manager
ECM's special situations team.
The trouble is that emerging markets investors, especially
in the US, have a preference for 10-year paper. Anything shorter
may not reap the amount that Slovenia needs to stave off a
bailout.
One banker, in fact, reckons irrespective of what happens
with a dollar bond the government will eventually become the
sixth eurozone member to seek aid. "A dollar transaction would
only buy time," he said.
Weighed down
Slovenia's economy is being weighed down by its banking
sector, which has been loss-making for two years with an NPL
ratio of 15.5% at the end of 2011, according to RBS. The
government already owns 20% of the sector, which has total
assets-to-GDP of 128%.
Its fortunes in the bond market contrast sharply with its
lower-rated neighbouring countries, Bulgaria and Romania, both
of which have successfully issued in the euro market this year.
The latter, in fact, sold a bond in that market this week with a
EUR750m re-opening of its June 2018 notes.
In the dollar market, Slovenia will be heartened by the
Slovak Republic's successful debut in May this year with a
USD1.5bn 10-year offering.
However, as investors well know, Slovenia and Slovakia are
very different propositions. Slovakia recorded GDP growth of
nearly 3% in the first half of this year, while Slovenia's GDP
contracted 1% over the same period.
"With an emerging market audience you are usually selling a
growth story, but Slovenia feels more like short-term, stop-gap
funding need," said Malik at ECM.
"It is very different to an emerging market story. It is a
typical European austerity and recessionary story," he added.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Sudip Roy; Editing by Matthew
Davies)