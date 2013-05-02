(Adds background, analyst quote)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has reopened books on the dual-tranche US dollar bond offering it was forced to postpone two days ago, and is now offering a slightly higher yield following a Moody's downgrade earlier this week.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, crippled by its debt-laden state-owned banking sector, has come under increasing market pressure since the chaotic bailout of Cyprus last month, and needs to raise some EUR2.5bn financing this year.

The small Alpine state, set initial price thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche on Thursday, and is slated to complete the sale today.

The country's planned bond issue was delayed on Tuesday during the bookbuilding process because of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody's, which now rates the sovereign one notch into junk territory at Ba1.

Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium over the initial price guidance the sovereign had released on Tuesday before the Moody's downgrade.

If Slovenia issues USD1.5bn in each tranche, as expected from Tuesday's sale, a premium of 12.5bp means the country would have to pay an additional USD28m in interest over the life of the two bonds, according to IFR calculations.

"I expect demand to remain strong, albeit not as strong as Tuesday," said Abbas Ameli-Renani, emerging market analyst at RBS. "I would expect the final yield to be considerably tighter than guidance."

The books were heard to have reached USD12bn on Tuesday before the Moody's announcement.

FAST MOVING

Earlier on Thursday, rival agency Standard and Poor's assigned an A- long-term senior unsecured bond rating to Slovenia's planned issue, saying it expects the bond issue "to finance the recapitalisation of troubled state-owned banks, as well as prefund some of the government's borrowing needs for 2014 and 2015".

A source close to the deal told IFR that while the order book will have to be rebuilt from scratch, the sale is expected to move quickly.

"We are starting the process from scratch; there is no book. For compliance reasons, investors have to take a completely fresh look and make an assessment post the downgrade and the reconfirmation of the rating from S&P this morning," the source said.

"We are in touch with investors who participated on Tuesday, so it should be a quick and easy process in terms of logistics."

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)