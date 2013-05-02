(Adds background, analyst quote)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has reopened
books on the dual-tranche US dollar bond offering it was forced
to postpone two days ago, and is now offering a slightly higher
yield following a Moody's downgrade earlier this week.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, crippled by its debt-laden
state-owned banking sector, has come under increasing market
pressure since the chaotic bailout of Cyprus last month, and
needs to raise some EUR2.5bn financing this year.
The small Alpine state, set initial price thoughts of 5.125%
area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche
on Thursday, and is slated to complete the sale today.
The country's planned bond issue was delayed on Tuesday
during the bookbuilding process because of a two-notch downgrade
by ratings agency Moody's, which now rates the sovereign one
notch into junk territory at Ba1.
Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium
over the initial price guidance the sovereign had released on
Tuesday before the Moody's downgrade.
If Slovenia issues USD1.5bn in each tranche, as expected
from Tuesday's sale, a premium of 12.5bp means the country would
have to pay an additional USD28m in interest over the life of
the two bonds, according to IFR calculations.
"I expect demand to remain strong, albeit not as strong as
Tuesday," said Abbas Ameli-Renani, emerging market analyst at
RBS. "I would expect the final yield to be considerably tighter
than guidance."
The books were heard to have reached USD12bn on Tuesday
before the Moody's announcement.
FAST MOVING
Earlier on Thursday, rival agency Standard and Poor's
assigned an A- long-term senior unsecured bond rating to
Slovenia's planned issue, saying it expects the bond issue "to
finance the recapitalisation of troubled state-owned banks, as
well as prefund some of the government's borrowing needs for
2014 and 2015".
A source close to the deal told IFR that while the order
book will have to be rebuilt from scratch, the sale is expected
to move quickly.
"We are starting the process from scratch; there is no book.
For compliance reasons, investors have to take a completely
fresh look and make an assessment post the downgrade and the
reconfirmation of the rating from S&P this morning," the source
said.
"We are in touch with investors who participated on Tuesday,
so it should be a quick and easy process in terms of logistics."
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, additional reporting by John
Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)