By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON May 2 Slovenia returned to the bond
market on Thursday, seeking offers for a dual-tranche U.S.
dollar issue at a slightly higher premium than initially
intended, following a delay prompted by a Moody's downgrade to
junk earlier this week.
The tiny Alpine euro zone state of two million is struggling
to avoid a bailout because of its weak banks, a rising budget
gap and a declining economy.
It delayed the bond sale on Tuesday after a two-notch cut by
Moody's rating agency to Ba1 from Baa2. However, on Wednesday it
said it would proceeding with the issue.
Market sources told Thomson Reuters market service IFR that
Slovenia has set initial price guidance of around 5.125 percent
for a five-year tranche and around 6.25 percent on a 10-year
tranche, the sources said. The figures represent a premium of
12.5 basis points over the initial price guidance Slovenia had
released for both tranches before the Moody's downgrade.
A successful sale could buy Slovenia time, at least until
the end of this year, to start clearing the portfolios of its
state-owned banks, sell some state assets and take action to
reduce the budget deficit.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction, comprising both tranches, which are
expected to launch and price today.
"The good news is that Slovenia still has access to the bond
market, but a not so good news is that the yield is just too
high," said Saso Stanovnik, an analyst at Ljubljana-based Alta
Invest brokerage.
The Moody's downgrade followed weeks of criticism from
investors, European Union officials and analysts that Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek's government had been too slow in
revealing details of a bank clean up and austerity measures they
say are required to shrink a budget gap swollen by recession.
The government would have done better to "put forward a
reform plan and then raise money, not the other way round,"
Stanovnik said. "This way there is a risk that reforms might not
be as fast as necessary as the government might not feel a
strong enough pressure after having raised funds."
Another major rating agency, Standard & Poor's, told Reuters
on Wednesday it still viewed Slovenia as an investment grade
country and was "broadly confident" the government would
implement reforms and overhaul public finances.