LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Order books on Slovenia's planned
dual-tranche US dollar benchmark bond issue will close at 1030
GMT for European and Asian accounts, according to market
sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/A-, has set initial price
thoughts of 5.125% area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on
a 10-year tranche, but is yet to announce the final size of the
transaction.
The size of the order book has not been disclosed to the
market, the same sources said.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and
price today.
For more details on Slovenia's bond sale see:
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)