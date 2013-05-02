LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated
Ba1/A-/A-, has received USD15bn in orders for its dual-tranche
US dollar-denominated bond issue.
Initial price thoughts for the sale remain in the 5.125%
area on a five-year tranche and 6.25% area on a 10-year tranche.
The country had originally opened books on the issue on
Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because of a two-notch
downgrade by ratings agency Moody's to Ba1 from Baa2.
Both tranches are now being marketed at a 12.5bp premium
over the initial price guidance released two days ago.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)