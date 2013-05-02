* Slovenia buys breathing room to pursue reforms
* Bond sale follows downgrade
* Analysts say sale might delay reforms
By Davide Scigliuzzo
LONDON, May 2 (IFR/Reuters) - Slovenia borrowed $3.5 billion
on international markets on Thursday to shore up its ailing
banks and stave off a bailout, bouncing back to finish an issue
it had aborted two days earlier after Moody's cut its credit
rating to junk.
The bonds will fund Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's
government at least until the end of the year and give it time
to pursue unpopular cost cuts and the long-delayed sales of some
of the state firms that make up around half of the economy.
However, the issue could prove a mixed blessing for the tiny
euro zone state of 2 million people, as it may actually reduce
the pressure on Bratusek's four-party coalition to enforce
reforms quickly, analysts said.
"This is a short-term positive; it buys time, but the
government cannot rest on its laurels. We need to see an
ambitious reform model, and Slovenia needs to change its whole
economic model," said Timothy Ash, an analyst at Standard Bank.
Following the chaotic rescue of fellow euro zone member
Cyprus, Ljubljana had fallen under intensifying pressure from
investors who raised the tiny Alpine nation's borrowing costs
close to unsustainable levels last month.
But in a sign of confidence - and thirst for yield -
investors offered bids totalling more than $16 billion for the
issue, according to the Thomson Reuters market service IFR,
allowing the finance ministry to pay less than initially
envisaged despite Tuesday's two-notch ratings hit.
Slovenia sold $1 billion in five-year, 4.75 percent coupon
bonds to yield 4.95 percent and $2.5 billion in 10-year, 5.85
percent coupon bonds to yield 6 percent, cheaper than initial
price guidance of 5.125 percent and 6.25 percent.
Slovenia's 10-year benchmark was bid at 5.918 late on
Thursday, while the 6 percent yield on the bond was above
Spain's 4.041 and Portugal's 5.734, according to Reuters data.
"If anyone had any doubts about the investors' thirst for
yield, this is proof," said RBS Analyst Abbas Ameli-Renani. "A
country that was being compared to Cyprus only a month ago
received demand for its bonds almost equivalent to a third of
its GDP."
REFORMS AWAITED
Bratusek will unveil her stability programme on May 9. It
will then be reviewed by the European Commission.
At the top of her to-do list is the need to heal the three
state-owned banks that dominate the country's lending sector and
carry the lion's share of the sector's bad loans, which amount
to about 20 percent of Slovenia's annual output.
It must also try to squeeze a rising budget gap without
driving the economy deeper into its second recession since the
start of the global economic crisis in 2008.
But Bratusek's coalition of pro-market and leftist parties
has shown signs of softening on reforms, delaying talks on the
euro zone's fiscal "golden rule", requiring cuts to the deficit.
It has also postponed the announcement of a comprehensive
plan to sell state assets - something Slovenia alone among
former Communist countries has refused to do since its 1991
independence.
Otilia Simkova, an analyst at Eurasia group, said the debt
issue had bought time but had not completely ruled out the
prospect of a bailout, as big financing needs next year would
require Ljubljana to buckle down.
"Estimations are that Slovenia will need 5.7 billion euros
next year, and by that time the government will have to convince
the markets that it is trustworthy, if it wants to avoid facing
the spectre of a bailout," she said.
BOND SALE A MIXED BLESSING?
Slovenia delayed the bond sale on Tuesday after Moody's cut
it to Ba1 from Baa2, but on Wednesday said it would proceed.
The downgrade followed weeks of criticism from investors,
European Union officials and analysts that Bratusek's cabinet
had been too slow in revealing details of a bank clean-up and
austerity measures they say are required to shrink a budget gap
swollen by recession.
Saso Stanovnik, an analyst at Ljubljana-based Alta Invest
brokerage, said the government would have looked more credible
by unveiling its reform and privatisation agenda before tapping
the international markets.
"This way there is a risk that reforms might not be as fast
as needed as the government might not feel pressure strong
enough after having raised funds. So, the implementation of
reforms could be slower than what would be hoped for," he said.
In explaining its rating cut, Moody's said bad loans in the
two main banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova Kreditna Banka
Maribor, had reached 28 percent. The entire lending sector's
non-performing credits total around 7 billion euros.
The government has suggested it may sell one of the three
main banks, NLB, NKBM or Abanka Vipa, this year.
But it remains unclear when and at what price the sale could
take place, or whether the government plans to retain a
controlling stake, which could deter potential investors.
Another major rating agency, Standard & Poor's, told Reuters
on Wednesday it still viewed Slovenia as an investment grade
country and was "broadly confident" the government would
implement reforms and overhaul public finances.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction.