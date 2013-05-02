LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia, rated
Ba1/A-/A-, is looking to raise up to USD3.5bn through its
dual-tranche US dollar-denominated bond offering.
The sovereign has revised yield guidance on a USD1bn
five-year tranche to 5% area (plus or minus 5bp), from initial
price thoughts 5.125% area and on a 10-year tranche of up to
USD2.5bn to 6%-6.125% from initial thoughts of 6.25%.
Both tranches are expected to price in range.
The sovereign has received orders of more than USD16bn,
according to a market source.
The sovereign had originally sought to undertake the
transaction on Tuesday, but was forced to delay the sale because
of a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody's to Ba1 from
Baa2.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on
the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)