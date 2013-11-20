* Bank tests to decide whether Slovenia needs bailout
* Slovenian bonds rally despite risk
* Many investors drawn by high yields
* Many see any yield spike as buying opportunity
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 20 Banking stress tests may rattle
Slovenia's tiny debt market next month but some investors intend
to weather the storm, predicting that this time bondholders
won't have to share the pain of any international bailout.
The bank tests, organised by an external consultant, will
determine how much new capital they need and whether Slovenia,
with a population of just 2 million, might become the sixth euro
zone economy to need outside help.
Bond yields in bailed-out Greece, Cyprus, Ireland and
Portugal traded at distressed double-digit levels in the wake of
aid deals as the countries were locked out of markets and
investors feared rising debt levels would lead to default.
In Spain, where European aid was directed at its banks
rather than the sovereign - an option for Slovenia as well -
yields briefly flirted with 7 percent, a level analysts said was
unsustainable for so large an economy.
But many investors say the word "bailout" will not scare
them out of Slovenia as it did from the other countries.
Even if Slovenia were to need help, they say its government
debt as a portion of the economy would not exceed the euro zone
average, making official lenders unlikely to enforce losses on
private creditors as they did on the holders of Greek bonds and
on those who held large deposits in Cypriot banks.
"I do not expect any PSI as we had in Greece; the
fundamentals are much better," said Gerard Moerman, head of
rates and money markets for Aegon Asset Management in The Hague.
PSI - private sector involvement - is jargon for bondholders
accepting losses to reduce a country's debt burden.
Slovenia's 22 billion euro ($30 billion) debt represents
just over 60 percent of GDP (gross domestic product). If 4.6
billion were needed to recapitalise the banks - a Fitch estimate
- its debt burden would rise to just over 70 percent, still
below that of Germany, whose bond market is seen as the bloc's
least risky.
By comparison, Cyprus's debt was 86 percent of GDP last year
and is forecast to peak above 126 percent in 2015 after its
March 2013 bailout. Only months after agreeing on the aid
programme, Nicosia swapped some bonds for new, longer-dated debt
- an event classified by ratings agencies as default because it
imposed losses on bondholders.
"The big question mark is will or won't (Slovenia) enter
some kind of an official programme. But it's not that
important," said Jacopo Turolla, portfolio manager at Gestielle
Asset Management, which owns Slovenian debt.
"If they ... bring the (bank) recapitalisation to an end,
they will be in a very, very strong position," Milan-based
Turolla said.
OPPORTUNITY
While Slovenia is going through its worst crisis since
seceding from Yugoslavia 22 years ago, some bond investors see
it as one of the most attractive markets in the euro zone.
The relatively high debt premium in Slovenia can compensate
for only a small portion of falling yields elsewhere because of
the small size of the market. The 35-million-euro economy
accounts for only 4 percent of euro zone output.
Nevertheless, at 5.7 percent, its 10-year bond yields
are only below those of Greece, Portugal and Cyprus
and significantly higher than the 4 percent on offer in Spain
and Italy or the 2 percent or less in the higher-rated states.
Moerman at Aegon said yields could fall by another 100-200
basis points in the next six to 12 months, once it was clear
whether Slovenia would need a bailout, and any spike after the
stress tests would be temporary.
Besides low levels of public debt, Moerman pointed to Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek's victory in a confidence vote last
week, giving her more power to implement reforms.
"We are slightly constructive," he said. "The stress tests
might bring some volatility and we want to leave some chips
aside to use such market opportunities to add to our position."
Morgan Stanley strategists also see "any near-term weakness
as an opportunity to add to long positions".
Such weakness could occur during negotiations if the stress
tests prompt talks on a bailout, said Jaromir Sindel, a
strategist at Citi in Ljubljana. This could take yields back
above the 7 percent levels seen after the Cypriot bailout in
March when the prospect of Slovenia joining the aid queue was
still a major turn-off for investors.
"But (Slovenian yields) should fall in the longer term as
... the risk of PSI is very low," Sindel said.