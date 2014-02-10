BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Slovenia has tightened guidance on its upcoming issue of five- and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has revised guidance on both tranches to 287.5bp area over US Treasuries, from initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp area.
Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to launch and price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago