LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - Slovenia has tightened guidance on its upcoming issue of five- and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/A-/BBB+, has revised guidance on both tranches to 287.5bp area over US Treasuries, from initial price thoughts of 300bp-312.5bp area.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to launch and price today.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)