LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has revised
price guidance on a 1bn seven-year bond to mid-swaps plus
165bp, plus or minus 5bp, according to a lead.
This is 5bp less than the price guidance of mid-swaps plus
170bp area that Slovenia announced earlier on Tuesday, and 10bp
tighter than the initial price thoughts the sovereign released
when it started marketing the deal on Tuesday morning.
Orders for the Reg S bond are approaching 3bn. Slovenia is
expected to price the transaction later today.
Leads on the deal are Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.
Slovenia is rated Ba1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's
and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)