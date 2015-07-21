LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia is taking
indications of interest after it has begun marketing a 10-year
euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at 125bp area over
mid-swaps, according to a deal lead.
Slovenia is still considering adding a 30-year tranche to
the deal, the lead added.
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to be
Tuesday's business.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's
and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)