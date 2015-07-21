BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
LONDON, July 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set final terms of mid-swaps plus 115bp on a 1.25bn 10-year Eurobond, according to a deal lead.
This compares with initial price thoughts of plus 125bp area and guidance of plus 120bp area, released earlier on Tuesday.
Slovenia was initially considering adding a 30-year tranche to the trade, but this was dropped.
Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are running the Reg S deal.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.