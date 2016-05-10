LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia will increase the size of its 2.125% July 2025 and 2.25% March 2032 bonds, according to a lead.

The Reg S deals are expected to be launched in the near future.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.

The sovereign has also been conducting a US$750m buyback from its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)