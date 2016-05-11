LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set guidance and the expected size on a dual-tranche tap of two euro bonds.

Guidance is 98bp area over mid-swaps on a reopening of the 1.25bn 2.125% July 2025s. That compares with an initial marketing level of plus 100bp area.

It has also set guidance of plus 137bp area on a tap of its 1.5bn 2.25% March 2032s after beginning marketing in the high 130s.

The combined size is expected at 1.25bn. Indications of interest are in excess of 1.7bn, including 395m of lead interest.

The deal is Wednesday's business with Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan acting as leads.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+.

Earlier on Wednesday, Slovenia announced that it was likely to buy back a total of US$1.25bn of its US$2.25bn 5.5% 2022s, US$2.5bn 5.85% 2023s and US$2bn 5.25% 2024s through a tender offer. That is an increase on its original target of US$750m. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)