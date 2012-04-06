(Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Slovenia still plans a 1.5 billion euro ($1.96 billion) sovereign bond to part-finance its budget deficit and make a second issue this year if market conditions are favourable, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

The first issue had been expected this week following an investor roadshow that ended on Monday.

But Janez Sustersic said it might not be launched until the government finalised a revision to the 2012 budget and found investors for a mandatory capital hike for the country's largest local lender, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).

Sustersic said parliament should approve about 1.1 billion euros of spending cuts - contributing to a planned narrowing of the budget deficit to 3.5 percent of GDP from 6.4 percent last year - by early May.

Slovenia might then also decide to issue a second bond.

"The first issue...should be enough to cover the (rest of the budget) deficit but if interest rates fall, if spreads on Slovenian bonds fall... then it would be sensible to issue another bond," Sustersic told a news conference.

The government is in talks with trade unions about details of the budget cuts, which will include lower public sector wages and benefits.

Slovenia, which issued two bonds worth a combined 3 billion euros last year, has seen all three major credit agencies cut its debt rating since September, raising the risk premium on its debt.

The euro zone minnow is rated A2 by Moody's, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch, all with a negative outlook.

Sustersic said the government was talking to possible investors in NLB, which under European Banking Authority requirements needs to boost its capital by 400 million euros by the end of June.

The government plans to sell more than a half of its 55-percent stake in the bank, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC holds 25 percent.

Sustersic said the government's deposits in local banks amounted to "several billion euros" but added the government did not plan to withdraw those deposits for now, in order to support the stability of the Slovenian banking system.

The first sovereign bond issue is being lead-managed by BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale and Unicredit.

($1 = 0.7655 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)