New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has appointed Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International Bank, SG CIB and UniCredit to lead manage a new 20-year euro-denominated benchmark bond.
Abanka Vipa d.d. and Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. Ljubljana will act as co-managers for the Reg S deal.
Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+, all stable. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)
* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend