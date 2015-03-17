LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has appointed Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International Bank, SG CIB and UniCredit to lead manage a new 20-year euro-denominated benchmark bond.

Abanka Vipa d.d. and Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. Ljubljana will act as co-managers for the Reg S deal.

Slovenia is rated Baa3/A-/BBB+, all stable. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)