LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has begun marketing a 20-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at 70bp-75bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UniCredit are leading the deal that is expected to be today's business.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch, all with stable outlooks. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)