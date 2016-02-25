LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set
price guidance on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized 2032 bond
at mid-swaps plus 147bp area, according to a lead.
This compares to initial price thoughts of plus high 140s.
Indications of interest for the deal are in excess of
1.1bn, including 175m of interest from the joint lead
managers.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and
JP Morgan are arranging the deal, which is expected to be
Thursday's business.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's
and BBB+ by Fitch.
