BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Slovenia has set the spread on its euro-denominated 2032 bond at 145bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
This compares to initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus high 140s and price guidance of MS+147bp area.
Demand is above 1.7bn, including 170m of interest from the banks running the deal.
Books close at 1pm London time and the deal will price later on Thursday.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging the deal.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner)
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing