Aug 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set guidance for
a tap of its 1bn 1.5% March 2035 bond at 100-105bp over
mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.
Indications of interest are in excess of 1.5bn, including
225m from the joint lead managers.
Initial price thoughts were 105-110bp over mid-swaps.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are
running the Reg S transaction, which is today's business.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A by S&P and BBB+ by
Fitch.
Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro
notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management
exercise.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)