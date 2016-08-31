Aug 31 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has revised guidance
for a tap of its 1bn 1.5% March 2035 bond to 100bp over
mid-swaps area (+/-2bp, will price in range), according to a
lead manager.
Initial price thoughts were 105-110bp over mid-swaps and
guidance was set at 100-105bp over mid-swaps.
Books are in excess of 2.25bn, including 225m from joint
lead manager interest.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are
running the Reg S transaction, which is today's business.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A by S&P and BBB+ by
Fitch.
Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro
notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management
exercise.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)