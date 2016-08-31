LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Slovenia has launched a 1bn tap of
its 1.5% March 2035 bonds at 98bp over mid-swaps, the tight end
of final guidance.
The deal takes the bond's total size to 2bn.
Slovenia began marketing the bond at plus 105-110bp before
announcing guidance of plus 100-105bp. Guidance was then revised
to plus 100bp area (+/-2bp) with the bond to price in range.
Books closed in excess of 2.4bn, including 225m from
joint lead manager interest.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are
running the Reg S transaction.
Slovenia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, A by S&P and BBB+ by
Fitch.
Slovenia announced last week that it would issue new euro
notes and buy back dollar bonds as part of a debt management
exercise.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)