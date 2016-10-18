LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has
announced a further tender offer on its US dollars bonds
maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2204, according to a regulatory
statement.
At the same time it has announced its intention to issue a
euro bond.
The deadline on the tender, which will be for a maximum
US$500m, is October 26. That is the same date the euro bonds are
expected to price.
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are
dealer managers on the tender and leads on the euro issue.
This will be third time this year that Slovenia has sought
to reprofile its debt with a buyback of its dollar bonds and a
euro issue, after similar exercises in May and September.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)