Oct 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has started marketing a benchmark-sized 24-year bond at 100bp over mid-swaps area, according to a lead.

The Reg S November 2040 deal is today's business via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive)/A (stable)/A- (stable).

The deal is being run in conjunction with a buy back of Slovenia's US dollar bonds. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)