Oct 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia has set the spread for a 1bn November 2040 bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

That compares to initial price thoughts of plus 100bp area and guidance of plus 95bp area.

Order books are over 2.3bn, including 500m joint lead manager interest.

The books will close at 12.15pm London time.

The Reg S deal is today's business via Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Slovenia is rated Baa3 (positive)/A (stable)/A- (stable).

The deal is being run in conjunction with a buy back of Slovenia's US dollar bonds. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)