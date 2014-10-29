ZAGREB Oct 29 Slovenia's government revised its 2014 budget on Wednesday and slightly raised the deficit target, citing a failure to implement a planned property tax and reduced funding by the European Union.

Under the revised budget, the deficit will reach 1.2 billion euros, or 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, up from the original 3.2 percent target, the government said on its website. Including the costs of a bank recapitalisation, the deficit will reach 4.3 percent of GDP, it said.

Slovenia, whose annual economic output amounts to some 35 billion euros, was forced to raise its value-added tax earlier this year after the country's top court ruled that a proposed real estate tax was unconstitutional.

The government also said its budget situation had changed because of "changed circumstances related to EU funds." The official news agency, STA, said it had been forced to revise its EU funding prospects, cutting them by 100 million euros.

The euro zone country also pumped more than 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) into its local banks last year to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of their bad loans.

Next year's deficit target has been set at 2.7 percent of GDP, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said earlier this month, within the EU's 3 percent ceiling. But he cautioned that one-off costs such as more help for local banks might widen the gap.

Two of Slovenia's state-owned banks narrowly failed an EU-wide health check of banks on Sunday, but Slovenian officials said neither would need an injection of fresh capital, because both had already covered the shortfall from this year's profits.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)