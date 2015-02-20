(Adds quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA Feb 20 The Slovenian parliament on Friday passed a new budget plan for 2015 that forecast the deficit will fall to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product from about 5.3 percent in 2014.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, has promised the European Commission to bring the deficit this year below 3 percent of GDP, which is the ceiling for euro zone members.

"Our plan is to ensure sustainable public finances and thus enable successful financial, economic and social development of the society," Prime Minister Miro Cerar told parliament at the start of the budget debate.

He added that a reduction of the deficit is a precondition for Slovenia's long-term growth.

The country, which had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent their collapse under bad loans and avoid a bailout, returned to growth in 2014 after two consecutive years of recession.

The government expects growth of 2 percent this year compared to about 2.5 percent in 2014.

According to the budget plan the government will this year spend 9.9 billion euros while revenues will amount to 8.6 billion.

The finance ministry had said the country has already covered budget needs for 2015 through debt issues in 2014 but added it may issue up to 5.1 billion euros of new bonds this year, mainly to pre-finance debt maturing in 2016 and 2017. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)