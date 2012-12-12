LJUBLJANA Dec 12 The Slovenian government must
urgently speed up insolvency and bankruptcy procedures in the
financially-troubled euro zone member state, the Bank of
Slovenia said on Wednesday.
It said a law recently prepared by the government to
streamline the bankruptcy process was "a step forward but too
small a step".
Insolvency and bankruptcy procedures in Slovenia often take
years rather than months. This prevents local banks, burdened
with a rising volume of bad loans, from quickly selling assets
confiscated from firms that default on loans.
Slovenian banks, at the heart of speculation that the
country may need a bail-out next year, have some 6.7 billion
euros ($8.7 billion) of bad loans, equivalent to 19 percent of
gross domestic product.
The number of insolvency procedures that started in November
was 37 percent higher than in October, daily Finance reported
last week.
"Without immediate changes (to insolvency procedures), a
successful restructuring of the economy is not possible," the
bank said in a statement.
"Time is of key importance" in the insolvency processes, it
added.
Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis because of its
dependency on exports, lack of new loans on international
markets and strained public finances. It fell back into
recession in the third quarter this year as export demand shrank
and domestic spending remained subdued due to budget cuts.
The government expects the economy to contract by 2 percent
this year and by another 1.4 percent in 2013.
In October Slovenia managed to issue its first sovereign
bond in 19 months, averting a bail-out for at least six months.
($1 = 0.7693 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Stephen Nisbet)