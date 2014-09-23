UPDATE 3-Zodiac aims to complete Safran deal, CEO offers to go
LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 Slovenia's economy will grow 1.6 percent in 2014, driven mostly by stronger exports after two straight years of recession, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising its forecast.
Slovenia's economy has been in the doldrums since the start of the global crisis in 2008, a year after the country adopted the euro. It narrowly avoided an international bailout for its troubled banks last year.
The bank improved its April forecast, when it saw growth at 0.6 percent. The bank said output would grow 1.3 percent in 2015, marginally lower than the 1.4 percent forecast in April.
MILAN, April 28 Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had moved forward its plans to list on a stock exchange to the last quarter of 2017 and its controlling Chinese investor was willing to cut its stake to below 50 percent in the initial public offering (IPO).