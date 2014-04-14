LJUBLJANA, April 14 The Ljubljana Stock Exchange halted trading on Monday in four Banka Celje bonds whose holders risk losing their investment under new EU rules if the bank has to seek a bailout.

The stock exchange said it had halted trading in the bonds "in order to protect investors' interests".

Banka Celje, which is expected to become Slovenia's fourth bank to be bailed out, gave no comment on the trading halt but said it would ask for state aid unless it manages to raise 160 million euros ($222 million) by April 25 from selling new shares.

Slovenia managed to rescue its three biggest banks in December, avoiding the need to follow some its euro zone peers into an international bailout.

Banka Celje said in March it needed 160 million euros ($222 million) in new capital after external stress tests made last year. If it cannot find a strategic investor by April 25, the government will have to recapitalise the bank and transfer its bad loans to the country's 'bad bank'.

In that case the owners of the four subordinated bonds which were suspended on Monday will lose their investment in line with the European Union bank bailout rules. The bourse put the four bonds' joint market capitalisation at 51.6 million euros based on their last trading values, although few of the bonds have found new buyers over the past year.

Slovenia put 3 billion euros into Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM (NKBM) and Abanka Vipa in December. It is now trying to sell NKBM while Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said in March there was no investor interest in Banka Celje.

Slovenia's largest bank NLB, which is the main shareholder of Banka Celje with 41 percent, has been trying to sell it off for years without success.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone economy in 2007 when it joined the monetary union but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

Its banks, mostly state-owned, piled up some 11 billion euros of bad loans - about 31 percent of gross domestic product - through years of reckless lending.

($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)