FRANKFURT, July 6 The European Central Bank
threatened to take legal action against Slovenian authorities
after they raided the central bank in Ljubljana and seized ECB
information, ECB President Mario Draghi said in a letter on
Wednesday.
"Seizure of information owned or held by the ECB,
irrespective of where the information is located and whether it
is classified or not, infringes the Protocol on the Privileges
and Immunities of the European Union," Draghi said in a letter
to the Slovenian State Prosecutor General.
"I formally protest against such unlawful seizure of ECB
information and call upon the Slovenian authorities to remedy
this infringement," Draghi said. "The ECB will also explore
possible appropriate legal remedies under Slovenian law."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sandra Maler)